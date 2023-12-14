United States:
Keith Matthews And Chris Wozniak: Talking Ag Biotech Episode 7 (Podcast)
14 December 2023
Wiley Rein
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On this episode of Talking Ag Biotech, Keith Matthews and Chris
Wozniak discuss the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal
and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Biotechnology
Regulatory Services (BRS) November Stakeholders meeting. Chris also
discusses the recent ESA meeting and his thoughts and insights on
some of the regulatory topics that were addressed concerning the
wonderful world of insects. Keith and Chris also discuss updates
regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
genetically engineered (GE) corn trade dispute and what to expect
next.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
A Practical Look At OIG's New Compliance Guidance
Goodwin Procter LLP
On November 6, 2023, for the first time in 15 years, HHS OIG issued a new reference guide for the health care compliance community – the General Compliance Program Guidance, or GCPG.
Who Regulates My Product?
Foley & Lardner
In the world of healthy food and beverages, a crucial first step towards bringing a new product to the crowded U.S. market is identifying and understanding...
FDA Issues Revised Off-Label Communications Guidance
Jones Day
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has issued a revised draft guidance that seeks to address questions and provide recommendations regarding the sharing of scientific information with health care providers...
Best Practices For Orange Book Listings
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
In 1984, Congress passed and the President signed into law the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act, better known as the Hatch-Waxman Act.