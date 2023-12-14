ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On this episode of Talking Ag Biotech, Keith Matthews and Chris Wozniak discuss the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) November Stakeholders meeting. Chris also discusses the recent ESA meeting and his thoughts and insights on some of the regulatory topics that were addressed concerning the wonderful world of insects. Keith and Chris also discuss updates regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) genetically engineered (GE) corn trade dispute and what to expect next.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.