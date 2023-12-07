To keep emerging technology companies in New York, the New York City Council renewed the biotechnology tax credit for tax years beginning after January 1, 2023 and before January 1, 2026. 1 The biotechnology credit allows qualified emerging technology companies (QETCs) engaged in biotechnologies to claim up to $3 million in annual tax credits. 2 The NYC Department of Finance will undergo a rulemaking process to determine how the credit should be allocated among eligible taxpayers. 3

Eligibility Requirements

A QETC is a company located in New York City with total annual product sales of $10 million or less and meets either of the following criteria:

Its primary products or services are classified as "emerging technologies," 4 or

or It has research and development (R&D) activities in New York City, and its ratio of R&D funds to net sales equals or exceeds the average (as determined by the National Science Foundation, or comparable successor survey). 5

The taxpayer must also meet all the following criteria to claim the credit:

100 full-time employees or less, with at least 75% of those employees employed in New York City; 6

A ratio of R&D expenses to net sales equal to or greater than 6%; 7

Gross revenues not exceeding $20 million for the immediately preceding year. 8

Mechanics of the Tax Credit

Assuming the above conditions are met, the Biotechnology Tax Credit Equals the sum of the following expenses:

18% of the cost or other basis of research and development property; 9

9% of qualified research expenses; 10 plus

plus 100% of high-technology training expenses, limited to $4,000 per employee. 11

