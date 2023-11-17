ARTICLE

On this episode of Talking Ag Biotech, Keith Matthews is rejoined by Kimberly Reynolds of Wiley's International Trade practice to discuss the new dispute resolution panel that has been established in the United States-Mexico genetically engineered (GE) corn dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Keith and Kimberly also discuss the procedures and requirements for non-governmental entities to file written submissions to the panel for consideration.

self Wiley Podcast · Keith Matthews and Kim Reynolds: Talking Ag Biotech Episode 6

