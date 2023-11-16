Recently, Biogen and Samsung Bioepis's ranibizumab biosimilar (BYOOVIZ) was granted interchangeable status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. BYOOVIZ was deemed interchangeable to Genentech's LUCENTIS for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, and myopic choroidal neovascularization. BYOOVIZ, the first FDA approved ophthalmology biosimilar, was launched in the United States in July 2022. BYOOVIZ and Coherus's CIMERLI (ranibizumab-eqrn) are currently the only two FDA-approved biosimilars to LUCENTIS.

