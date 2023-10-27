New York – October 20, 2023 – Cooley advised Abivax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, on its $235.8 million initial public offering. Partners Div Gupta, Marc Recht, Ryan Sansom and Denny Won led the Cooley team.
Abivax offered a total of 20,325,500 ordinary shares – consisting of 18,699,460 American depositary shares and 1,626,040 ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside the US – priced at $11.60 per share, with a 30-day option for the underwriters to purchase up to 3,048,825 additional ordinary and/or American depositary shares. The listing is now trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ABVX.
