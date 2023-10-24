On October 12, Amneal announced that it will be adding two denosumab biosimilars to its oncology pipeline, referencing PROLIA and XGEVA. Denosumab is indicated for bone metastasis from various forms of cancer and for the prevention of bone pain and fractures, including osteoporosis-related injuries. Amneal announced that mAbxience will develop and manufacture the two denosumab products while Amneal will "guide the product through regulatory approval and have exclusive commercialization rights in the United States."
Amneal previously partnered with mAbxience on its ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly) biosimilar, which Amneal launched last year.
