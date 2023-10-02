On September 29, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted and scheduled for publication its long-awaited proposed rule concerning FDA regulation of laboratory developed tests (LDTs). If enacted, the proposed rule would amend the Agency's regulations to make explicit that in vitro diagnostic products (IVDs) are devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; and this includes when the manufacturer of the IVD is a laboratory.

Upon finalization of the rule, FDA proposes to phase out its general "enforcement discretion" approach for LDTs so that tests manufactured by a laboratory would generally fall under the same enforcement approach as other IVDs.

Comments to the proposed rule are due 60 days after the date of publication of the proposed rule in the Federal Register. We will provide our full analysis of the proposed rule in the coming days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.