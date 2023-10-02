United States:
Regulatory Update On Alvotech's AVT02, A High-Concentration Interchangeable Adalimumab Biosimilar
02 October 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
On September 20, Alvotech announced that FDA has accepted the resubmission of its
Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02, a high
concentration, interchangeable biosimilar to HUMIRA (adalimumab).
FDA has set a Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA) goal date for
approval of the resubmitted AVT02 BLA of February 24, 2024. As
we've previously reported, AVT02 has been approved
in Australia as CIPTUNEC and ARDALICIP; in the EU, Norway, Iceland,
Lichtenstein, the UK, Switzerland as HUKYNDRA; and in Canada and
Saudi Arabia as SIMLANDI.
