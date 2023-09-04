Throughout August 2023, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President ("OIRA") has held stakeholder meetings regarding a proposed rule which, if enacted, would amend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA's") regulations to make explicit that laboratory developed tests ("LDTs") are devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The next stakeholder meeting on the proposed rule is scheduled for September 6, 2023.

Per its website, OIRA received the proposed rule from FDA on July 26, 2023. The proposed rule was initially published this past spring on the Biden Administration's Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions with a target publication date of August 2023. The forthcoming stakeholder meeting on September 6th suggests that OIRA may continue its review process well into September, if not later.

The publication of the proposed rule would mark the first significant FDA action on LDTs since its two 2014 draft guidances (available here and here) and 2017 discussion paper. The proposed rule is also expected to be controversial after prior U.S. Department of Health & Human Services statements concerning regulation of LDTs and legislative attempts to further define the LDT regulatory framework. Once cleared by OIRA, the proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register and subject to public comment.

We will continue to monitor for updates on the LDT proposed rule.

