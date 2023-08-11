ARTICLE

On this episode of Talking Ag Biotech, Keith Matthews and Chris Wozniak are joined by Kimberly Reynolds of Wiley's International Trade Practice to discuss the current United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) genetically engineered (GE) corn trade dispute where the United States and Canada are disputing Mexico's decision to restrict imports of GE corn. Keith and Chris also discuss the latest developments regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) plant-incorporated protectants (PIPs) Exemption Rule.

self Wiley Podcast · Keith Matthews and Chris Wozniak: Talking Ag Biotech Episode 5

