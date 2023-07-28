Voices of Asian America's Profiles in Courage podcast shared an interview with Partner Bill Lee about his experiences as a leading Asian American in the legal industry. During the episode, Lee, a former co-managing partner of WilmerHale, discussed his path to becoming the first Asian American to lead a major American law firm and shared his advice for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) youth who are interested in pursuing legal careers.

Listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.