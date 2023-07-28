United States:
Profiles In Courage: Bill Lee (Podcast)
Voices of Asian America's Profiles in Courage
podcast shared an interview with Partner Bill Lee about his experiences as a leading
Asian American in the legal industry. During the episode, Lee, a
former co-managing partner of WilmerHale, discussed his path to
becoming the first Asian American to lead a major American law firm
and shared his advice for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI)
youth who are interested in pursuing legal careers.
Listen to the full episode.
