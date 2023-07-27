We will speak at a Strafford webinar providing guidance to life sciences companies and research institutions that are conducting or considering conducting clinical trials outside the United States.

Our panel will address the U.S. and foreign rules and regulations that those considering clinical trials abroad must keep in mind, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and federal funding requirements, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), export laws, and foreign data protection and other laws. The panel will also discuss best practices to mitigate risk and help ensure project success.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 6 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. EDT. More information and registration details can be found on the Strafford website.

