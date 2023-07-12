As the life sciences industry continues to expand and grow increasingly complex, so does its legal, regulatory, and compliance landscape. To help companies and investors navigate the many evolving and emerging laws and regulations across pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, diagnostics, and laboratory testing, our Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance team regularly tracks and stays closely connect to a comprehensive list of ongoing legal and regulatory developments in the industry. We update and publish a quarterly tracker detailing these developments. You can read about the Q3 2023 updates here.

