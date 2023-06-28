In a recent GEN Edge article, Duane Morris partner Rebecca Guzman discussed the state of M&A activity in the life sciences.

"Following the most robust year for life sciences M&A on record, the sector saw a sharp decline in 2022 to levels below what we last experienced pre-pandemic. Many analysts pointed to supply chain issues, clinical development delays and other lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause. The 2021 catalysts of innovation following the pandemic breakout had finally worn off. On the surface, it appeared that key industry players had taken a step back, or even hit pause, but continued background activity tells a different story. While deal flow declined, the underlying drivers of M&A activity throughout 2022 (and continuing through today) remain strong."

