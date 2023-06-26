On June 16, 2023, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. and Surface Oncology, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, where, at the closing, Coherus will acquire Surface Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology (I-O) company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Coherus' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said that "[t]his transaction is well-timed, as it coincides with the accelerating growth of our biosimilar revenues driven by the launch of CIMERLI and near-term launch of YUSIMRY. With the agreement to acquire Surface and the expected near-term approval of toripalimab, Coherus is positioned to become one of the very few I-O companies with demonstrated commercial expertise, significant product revenues, and unique, competitively positioned R&D programs addressing critical unmet medical needs."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

