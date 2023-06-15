Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they reached a settlement and license agreement with Johnson & Johnson regarding AVT04, Alvotech's proposed biosimilar to STELARA (ustekinumab) in the United States. "According to the settlement agreement, AVT04 (ustekinumab) can be marketed in the US, subject to regulatory approval, no later than February 21, 2025." This follows J&J's settlement with Amgen, on which we previously reported, pursuant to which Amgen can market ustekinumab in the United States no later than January 1, 2025.

