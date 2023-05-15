In October 2022, we reported that Biogen was seeking a preliminary injunction in its BPCIA case brought in the District of Delaware against Sandoz relating to Sandoz's proposed multiple sclerosis biosimilar of TYSABRI (natalizumab). The parties completed their briefing on Biogen's motion in April, and Judge Williams has scheduled a hearing for May 17 at 1 pm EST.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further development on this BPCIA case.

