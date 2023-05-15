A DOAR Research Center report commissioned by WIT reveals important findings from a new survey assessing attitudes toward pharmaceutical companies by potential jurors.

A survey commissioned by WIT Legal reports on jurors' attitudes toward pharmaceutical companies and several issues that are suspected of creating juror bias. The survey targeted two venues where ANDA litigation is particularly prevalent – the District of New Jersey and the District of Delaware, and specifically measured the following:

General perception of the pharmaceutical industry

Attitudes toward brand drug companies and generic drug companies

Opinions of U.S., European, Chinese, and Indian pharmaceutical companies

Experiences with and concerns about prescription drug prices

If and how experiences with COVID and the development of COVID-19 vaccines played a factor in personal beliefs regarding pharma companies

Demographic analysis of juror attitudes (e.g. race, political affiliation, age, education)

