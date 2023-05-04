For life sciences companies and investors, determining the value of a single product or an entire product portfolio is a crucial first step in asset investment, acquisition, or divestiture.

This requires a 360° analysis, looking at everything from a product's intellectual property (IP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory exclusivity protection to the broader market landscape, competition and potential FDA regulatory hurdles.

Our Guide to Drug Target Analysis provides insight on:

What is Drug Target Analysis?

Managing patent portfolios

Navigating complex FDA regulatory requirements

Driving Deal Value

This tool should be an essential part of every life sciences company's drug program, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive deal value in their favor.

