The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued General Considerations for Animal Studies Intended to Evaluate Medical Devices - Guidance for Industry and Food and Drug Administration Staff (fda.gov). Following a 2015 draft guidance and replacing a 2010 guidance focused on animal studies for cardiovascular devices, this guidance document identifies general considerations for animal studies intended to provide evidence of safety, including performance and handling, in device premarket submissions "when a suitable alternative to an animal study is not available." Among other topics, the guidance provides recommendations related to personnel credentials, selecting an appropriate animal model, testing facility selection, and how to prepare an animal study report for premarket submissions to FDA. The Agency encourages sponsors with specific questions on an animal study, including the animal model selected, or compliance with FDA's Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) regulations, or who seek to use a non-animal testing method, to request feedback from FDA through the Q-Submission process.

