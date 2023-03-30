ARTICLE

On March 20, 2023, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ("Coya") announced a worldwide agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ("Dr. Reddy's") to license Dr. Reddy's proposed biosimilar abatacept for the development and commercialization of COYA 302 for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions. COYA 302 is a dual biologic comprised of COYA 301 and CTLA4-Ig (abatacept). COYA 301 is an investigational immunomodulatory cytokine for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance regulatory Treg function in vivo, and abatacept is a fusion protein that binds to antigen-presenting cells and downregulates T effector cells and other pro-inflammatory cells. Under the agreement, Coya will in-license Dr. Reddy's proposed abatacept biosimilar and obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize COYA 302 across multiple neurodegenerative diseases in multiple territories, including in North and South America, the EU, United Kingdom, and Japan. Dr. Reddy's will have exclusive rights to the same in areas outside of these territories.

On March 21, Coya reported its 48-week clinical data for a proof-of-concept open-label study in 4 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrating that treatment with COYA 302 appeared to ameliorate disease progression. Coya's dual biologic therapeutic, designed to enhance proinflammatory T lymphocytes, successfully increased Treg suppressive function and was deemed safe throughout the study.

