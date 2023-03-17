United States:
Biogen Launches BYOOVIZ (Ranibizumab) In Canada
17 March 2023
On March 1, 2023, Biogen Canada Inc. announced that BYOOVIZTM
(ranibizumab injection), a biosimilar to Genentech's LUCENTIS,
is now available in Canada. BYOOVIZ is an anti-VEGF (vascular
endothelial growth factor) therapy approved for the treatment of
various eye disorders, including neovascular age-related macular
degeneration (AMD). According to Biogen, AMD accounts for 90% of
new cases of legal blindness in Canada. Biogen states that
"the availability of BYOOVIZ brings a cost-effective and
sustainable anti-VEGF treatment to Canadian vision care and has the
potential to allow more patients to access this type of vision
saving therapy."
As we previously reported, Biogen launched BYOOVIZ in the
United States on June 2, 2022.
