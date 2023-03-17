On March 1, 2023, Biogen Canada Inc. announced that BYOOVIZTM (ranibizumab injection), a biosimilar to Genentech's LUCENTIS, is now available in Canada. BYOOVIZ is an anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapy approved for the treatment of various eye disorders, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD). According to Biogen, AMD accounts for 90% of new cases of legal blindness in Canada. Biogen states that "the availability of BYOOVIZ brings a cost-effective and sustainable anti-VEGF treatment to Canadian vision care and has the potential to allow more patients to access this type of vision saving therapy."

As we previously reported, Biogen launched BYOOVIZ in the United States on June 2, 2022.

