‘Overview Of FDA Food Recalls' And ‘FDA's Approach To Medical Device Recalls In The US'
Cooley partner Sonia Nath and law clerk Madelon Bird co-authored
“Overview of FDA Food Recalls” in Sedgwick's 2023
State of the Nation Recall Index report, providing an overview of
different types of food recalls in 2022 by the Food and Drug
Administration under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and
Food Safety Modernization Act with a foreword on what to expect in
2023.
Nath also co-authored “FDA's Approach to Medical
Device Recalls in the US” with associate Wyatt Kernell in the
report, examining the FDA's focus on the 21st Century Cures
Act in regulating software as a medical device and a preview of
what to expect in 2023.
Originally Published by Sedgwick
