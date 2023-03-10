As reported by HealthCareRadius in India, on February 23, 2023, Enzene Biosciences, a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories, announced commencement of commercial supplies of its biosimilar adalimumab (ENZ-129) in India to treat ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This is Enzene's fourth biosimilar launch in the last eighteen months. In addition, this is the first commercial launch using its continuous manufacturing technology, which Enzene hopes will reduce the costs of AS and RA treatment for patients across India. According to Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO at Enzene Biosciences, "[w]e have been working on this novel fully integrated platform for the last six years and the commercialization of adalimumab is a validation of our innovation-based work culture."

