Alkem Subsidiary Enzene Launches Adalimumab Biosimilar In India
10 March 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
As reported by HealthCareRadius in India, on February 23, 2023,
Enzene Biosciences, a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories, announced commencement of commercial supplies
of its biosimilar adalimumab (ENZ-129) in India to treat ankylosing
spondylitis (AS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This is
Enzene's fourth biosimilar launch in the last eighteen months.
In addition, this is the first commercial launch using its continuous manufacturing technology, which
Enzene hopes will reduce the costs of AS and RA treatment for
patients across India. According to Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO at
Enzene Biosciences, "[w]e have been working on this novel
fully integrated platform for the last six years and the
commercialization of adalimumab is a validation of our
innovation-based work culture."
