EMA Adopts Positive Opinion For Amgen's Eculizumab Biosimilar Candidate BEKEMV®
06 March 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
On February 23, 2023, the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
adopted a
positive opinion for BEKEMV®. BEKEMV® is a biosimilar
candidate referencing Alexion's biological product SOLIRIS®
(eculizumab), which is a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG2/4?
antibody that binds to the human c5 complement protein.
SOLIRIS® is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal
haemoglobinuria (PNH). If approved, BEKEMV® would become the
first eculizumab biosimilar to be granted European marketing
authorization.
