Alteogen Inc. announced that it entered an exclusive license agreement with Sandoz AG pursuant to which Sandoz will have world-wide rights to use Alteogen's ALT-B4 hyaluronidase, derived using Hybrozyme" Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of a Sandoz biosimilar product. Sandoz also has an option to license the Hybrozyme" Technology for two other products. The announcement explains that "ALT-B4 can enable the large volume subcutaneous administration of drugs that are typically administered as an IV infusion." Alteogen is responsible for regulatory development and commercial supply of ALT-B4 to Sandoz. The announcement states that Alteogen will receive an up-front payment, is eligible to receive milestone payments, and will receive "tiered royalties ranging from mid-single digit to low-double digit on sales of the commercialized product."

