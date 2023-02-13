San Francisco – February 9, 2023 – Cooley advised Structure Therapeutics, a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, on its $185.3 million initial public offering, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional American depositary shares. Lawyers Charlie Kim, Patrick Loofbourrow, Andrew Harline and Su Lian Lu led the Cooley team.

The offering marks the first sizable US life sciences IPO this year. Structure Therapeutics will use the proceeds to develop new oral therapies for the treatment of various diseases, including those impacting the metabolic, cardiovascular and pulmonary systems. Its lead product candidate targets Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Structure Therapeutics aims to develop and deliver novel oral therapeutics to treat a wide range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its differentiated technology platform leverages structure-based drug discovery and computational chemistry expertise, enabling it to build a pipeline of product candidates. The company currently focuses on G-protein-coupled receptors as a therapeutic target class.

