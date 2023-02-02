According to news reports, Celltrion recently launched VEGZELMA (bevacizumab) in Japan. In September 2022, the drug received sales approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and more. Japan is home to the world's second largest bevacizumab market, worth 900 billion won ($730 million).

