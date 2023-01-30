ARTICLE

United States: A Look Ahead In Life Sciences: What We Are Tracking In Q1 2023 And Beyond

As the life sciences industry continues to expand and grow increasingly complex, so does its legal regulatory, and compliance landscape. To help companies and investors navigate the many evolving and emerging laws and regulations across pharmaceuticals, biologics, drug development, medical devices and technology, and diagnostics, our Life Sciences Regulatory team has provided a comprehensive list of developments. We will update this list on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

WHAT WE ARE TRACKING

Preclinical & Clinical Research

How companies develop their products:

FDA Approval

Deciding whether a company can market or sell a specific product:



Pharmaceuticals/Biologics

We will continue to see the use of real-world evidence in submissions, including likely continued guidance from FDA. Section 3629 of the [omnibus law] requires FDA to issue and/or update its guidance within one year. (US)

Medical Device/Medtech

In Vitro Diagnostic/Laboratory Testing

We expect forthcoming guidance from FDA on medical devices that fall within enforcement policies and Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) issued during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. (US)

Note: The Omnibus Spending Law did not include the VALID Act, covering FDA regulation of laboratory developed tests (LDTs). (US)

Notable Regulatory Approval Updates Outside the United States

We highlight the January 2023 formal proposed regulation issued by the European Parliament and Council extending the Medical Device Regulation implementation period, slated for acceptance in early 2023. (EU)

We expect to see and plan to follow an early 2023 EU pilot program implementation for expert panel assistance to orphan and breakthrough device manufacturers. (EU)







Commercial FDA Requirements

How companies manufacture, promote, and monitor their approved products:

FDA's quality management system regulations with ISO 13485. (US)

We will see FDA implement its newly expanded authority under section 2511 of the Omnibus Spending Law for registration of foreign manufacturers contributing to products, such as those performing processing steps, producing ingredients or components, to register with the FDA. (US)

Section 3611 of the Omnibus Spending Law expands FDA's authority over medical device inspections to allow the FDA to collect "records or other information" from facilities "in advance of, or in lieu of" inspections of manufacturing establishments. We will be monitoring for FDA's guidance on this new authority. (US)

Coverage & Reimbursement

Whether Medicare/Medicaid or commercial payors are willing to pay for a product, how much, and under what circumstances:

Section 3630 of the Omnibus Spending Law codifies FDA's previous guidance that permits pre-approval communication to payors and formulary committees about healthcare economics information related to unapproved products or unapproved uses of products. (US)

Pharmaceuticals/Biologics

We continue to follow how the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will impact reimbursement for pharma & biologic products (price caps, required discount program for all drugs, mandatory rebates if a drug's price increases at a rate that outpaces inflation, and a redesign of the Medicare Part D benefit). We anticipate program instructions from CMS with respect to price caps for expensive single-source drugs and biologics in 2023. Some companies (for example, Eli Lilly) have already announced making pipeline changes based on the IRA's effects. (US)

HHS has issued a new proposed rule that would modify the current alternative dispute resolution process under the 340B drug discount program, which has been the subject of much scrutiny and disagreement among pharmaceutical manufacturers (who are obligated to cap prices significantly for patients of qualified covered 340B public health entities) and the public health entities whose patients benefit from reduced 340B pricing. The proposed rule (which is open for comments until Jan. 30, 2023) would simplify and expedite the process by which covered entities and drug manufacturers resolve disputes about overcharging, duplicate discounts, or drug diversion. (US)

Medical Device/Medtech

Compliance, Fraud & Abuse, Transparency

Companies' interactions with their customers and other stakeholders:

Shifts in DOJ Compliance Guidance and priorities – Compensation, Mobile Devices, Role of the Chief Compliance Officer – continue to be front of mind for our chief compliance officer clients. (US)

We are seeing continued increase in DOJ enforcement of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute in laboratory, diagnostic testing, and telehealth spaces. (US)

Patient Privacy

Companies' interactions with sensitive patient data:

We continue to see increasing touchpoints for companies accessing sensitive patient information through integrated data platforms that could more significantly implicate HIPAA. (US)

*On December 29, 2022, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (the "Omnibus Spending Law"). We have highlighted below several notable provisions from the Omnibus Spending Law, including provisions derived from the Food & Drug Omnibus Reform Act (FDORA) and the Pre-Approval Information Exchange Act (PIE) Act.

