Alvotech announced yesterday the initiation of a pharmacokinetic study for AVT05, a biosimilar referencing Johnson & Johnson's ("J&J") SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab). SIMPONI is used to treat certain types of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and ulcerative colitis (UC). The study will assess the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of AVT05 compared to SIMPONI in healthy adult subjects.

