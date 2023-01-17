United States:
Alvotech announced yesterday the initiation of a
pharmacokinetic study for AVT05, a biosimilar referencing Johnson
& Johnson's ("J&J") SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA
(golimumab). SIMPONI is used to treat certain types of rheumatoid
arthritis (RA), active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), active ankylosing
spondylitis (AS), and ulcerative colitis (UC). The study will
assess the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of AVT05
compared to SIMPONI in healthy adult subjects.
