On Jan 9, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus") announced that it has agreed to acquire the exclusive commercialization rights to FYB203, a biosimilar referencing EYLEA (aflibercept) from Klinge Biopharma GmbH ("Klinge Biopharma") in the US. The parties expect to complete the transaction in Q1 2023. Coherus plans to file an abbreviated Biologics License Application (aBLA) with the FDA later this year and intends to launch the product at EYLEA biosimilar market formation, currently expected to be in 2025. Coherus previously had its own biosimilar EYLEA candidate (CHS-2020) that it shelved in early 2021.

Denny Lanfear, Coherus' CEO, remarked that "This additional ophthalmology product will allow us to broadly target the entire $7 billion class of anti-VEGF products, substantially increasing our market opportunity to support mid-to-long term growth and revenue potential."

