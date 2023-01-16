United States:
Exploring The Amgen Genus Claims Headed To High Court
16 January 2023
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Head of Life Sciences Irena Royzman and associate Jeffrey
Coleman authored a Law360 article titled
"Exploring The Amgen Genus Claims Headed To High Court"
on Jan. 10, 2023. The article reviews whether generic claims in the
chemical and biological arts are alive and well as the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has explained in its
2021 Amgen Inc. v. Sanofi decision, as well as
the hurdles faced by claiming biological materials by desired
function rather than a structure shared by the biological
materials.
