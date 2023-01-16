ARTICLE

Head of Life Sciences Irena Royzman and associate Jeffrey Coleman authored a Law360 article titled “Exploring The Amgen Genus Claims Headed To High Court” on Jan. 10, 2023. The article reviews whether generic claims in the chemical and biological arts are alive and well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has explained in its 2021 Amgen Inc. v. Sanofi decision, as well as the hurdles faced by claiming biological materials by desired function rather than a structure shared by the biological materials.

