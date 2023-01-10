In 2022, the Office of Inspector General and at least two federal courts took a clear stance against pharmaceutical manufacturers' attempts to offer cost-sharing subsidies to Medicare beneficiaries for certain drugs. However, the industry is fighting back, as partners Scott Liebman and Dominick DiSabatino and associate Audrey Crowell detail in their published in the New York Law Journal. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and lobbying groups are challenging these administrative restrictions in a concerted effort to increase access to life-saving medications.

