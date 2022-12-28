On December 22, 2022, Celltrion USA announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for a subcutaneous formulation of infliximab, CT-P13, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to Celltrion, the BLA is based on phase III pivotal data that evaluated the efficacy and safety of CT-P13 as a maintenance therapy in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Results demonstrated superiority over placebo following induction therapy using an intravenous formulation of infliximab over a one-year treatment period.

Celltrion's INFLECTRA (CT-P13) was previously approved by FDA on April 5, 2016 as an intravenous formulation. If Celltrion's new BLA is approved, CT-P13 would become the first subcutaneous formulation of infliximab available to patients. Jaeik Shim, Celltrion USA's CEO, explained that "[Celltrion is] excited about the potential of CT-P13 SC," noting that it "releases the burden of having to travel to treatment for IV infusions, reducing treatment-related travel costs for patients and caregivers."

