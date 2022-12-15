ARTICLE

United States: All Eyes On Influencers: How Life Sciences Companies Effectively Navigate The World Of Social Media

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Arnold & Porter Webinar

The rise in influencer and endorser advertising, particularly for consumer health and drug products, is leading to an increase in regulatory scrutiny of social media. This webinar will discuss the recent changes in FDA, FTC and NAD guidance and the implications for life sciences companies.

Topics will include:

The Sunshine Act and Fair Market Value considerations when using Healthcare Professional (HCP) influencers;

Key strategies for developing influencer agreements;

How to effectively monitor influencers and agencies once the contract is signed, and more.

