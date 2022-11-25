On November 22, 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amneal") announced the commercial launch of RELEUKO, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen. RELEUKO is used to treat neutropenia which is commonly experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy. RELEUKO is Amneal's second U.S. biosimilar launch. As we previously reported, Amneal announced the launch of its first biosimilar in the U.S., ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly), on October 3, 2022. According to the release, RELEUKO "represents the next step in building out [Amneal's] biosimilars business."

