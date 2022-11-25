United States:
Amneal Launches RELEUKO (filgrastim-ayow) In The United States
25 November 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
On November 22, 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
("Amneal") announced the commercial launch of RELEUKO, a
biosimilar referencing Neupogen. RELEUKO is used to treat
neutropenia which is commonly experienced by patients undergoing
chemotherapy. RELEUKO is Amneal's second U.S. biosimilar
launch. As we previously reported, Amneal announced the launch of its first biosimilar
in the U.S., ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly), on October 3, 2022.
According to the release, RELEUKO "represents the next step in
building out [Amneal's] biosimilars business."
