United States:
FDA Approves Eli Lilly's REZVOGLAR As The Second Interchangeable Insulin Glargine
23 November 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
On November 16, FDA approved Eli Lilly's REZVOGLAR
(insulin glargine-aglr) as the second interchangeable biosimilar to
LANTUS (insulin glargine), joining SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn),
which was previously approved as interchangeable to
LANTUS. Regarding REZVOGLAR's approval as interchangeable,
FDA stated: "This approval furthers FDA's longstanding
commitment to support a competitive marketplace for insulin
products. The availability of biosimilar and interchangeable
insulin products can provide more treatment options to patients,
potentially lowering treatment costs and enabling greater access
for mor patients."
