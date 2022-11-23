On November 16, FDA approved Eli Lilly's REZVOGLAR (insulin glargine-aglr) as the second interchangeable biosimilar to LANTUS (insulin glargine), joining SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn), which was previously approved as interchangeable to LANTUS. Regarding REZVOGLAR's approval as interchangeable, FDA stated: "This approval furthers FDA's longstanding commitment to support a competitive marketplace for insulin products. The availability of biosimilar and interchangeable insulin products can provide more treatment options to patients, potentially lowering treatment costs and enabling greater access for mor patients."

