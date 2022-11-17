Organon, a global woman's health company, recently announced its launch of two biosimilar products in Canada.

On November 7, Organon announced the launch and availability of AYBINTIO in Canada. AYBINTIO is a biosimilar product referencing AVASTIN (bevacizumab) and is approved for adults with certain aggressive forms of cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), platinum-sensitive recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer, platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal and malignant glioma (WHO Grade IV) – glioblastoma. AYBINTIO is Organon Canada's first oncology product and was developed and manufactured by Organon's collaborator Samsung Bioepis.

On November 14, Organon also announced the availability and distribution of ONTRUZANT in Canada. ONTRUZANT is a biosimilar product referencing HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab) and is approved for adults diagnosed with early breast cancer (EBC), metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and metastatic gastric cancer (MGC). ONTRUZANT is Organon Canada's second oncology product, following AYBINTIO, and was also developed and manufactured by Samsung Bioepis.

