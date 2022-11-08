On October 25, 2022, JSR Life Sciences and Blau Farmaceutica announced that Similis Bio, JSR Life Sciences's business unit focused on biosimilar development, has signed its first development and license agreement with Blau Farmaceutica, a Brazilian pharmaceutical company. According to the press release, the agreement contemplates a multi-product and multi-year deal to develop products and license intellectual property for four assets targeting indications in oncology, inflammation and blood disorders.

Under the agreement, Simils Bio will provide full processes and associated intellectual property for technology transfer to Blau, which will utilize the intellectual property for GMP manufacturing and clinical development, and seek regulatory approval. Blau has exclusive worldwide rights and intends to market independently in the U.S., and to partner with local organizations in other regions. The agreement is structured with upfront payments and long-term royalties upon commercial approval for sale, and the parties expect the total value of the contract to exceed $100 million. The parties did not disclose additional financial terms.

