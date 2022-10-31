November 16, 2022

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Register

Life Sciences Compliance & Enforcement Webinar Series

Companies in the drug, biologic and medical device spaces may encounter compliance challenges, some of which can lead to government enforcement actions and potential civil, and even criminal, liability. With a constantly evolving regulatory landscape to navigate, how can you address risks while achieving your business objectives? Join Foley Hoag for a multi-part webinar series exploring crisis scenarios facing FDA-regulated companies, with roundtable discussions on actions your company can take to navigate these challenging issues.

Part II: Addressing Whistleblower Complaints in an FDA Regulated Company

While most companies encourage employees to report internal concerns, many are unprepared to respond when a whistleblower complaint arises. How can companies prioritize actions and responses when whistleblowers allege misconduct that could cause reputational harm? Join us for a discussion on the key strategies your company can take to better prepare for and handle an investigation triggered by whistleblowers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.