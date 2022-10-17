On October 12, 2022, Amgen released its 2022 Biosimilar Trends Report. Since we posted on Amgen's report preview in July, the total number of biosimilars that have been approved in the United States has increased from 36 to 39 (with the approval of Coherus's CIMERLI (ranibizumab-eqrn) in August and Fresenius Kabi's STIMUFEND (pegfilgrastim-fpgk) and Celltrion's VEGZELMA (bevacizumab-adcd) in September). To date, 22 of the 39 approved biosimilars have been commercially launched.

According to the report, a key trend includes the decline of average sales price (ASP) of biosimilars due to competition for both reference products and biosimilars. Amgen predicts that over the next few years, there will be an expansion of biosimilars into pharmacy benefit reimbursement, biosimilars in more therapeutic classes, and additional approvals and launches of interchangeable biosimilars in the US.

