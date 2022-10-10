ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Julie Park was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made It" series, discussing her work as office managing partner for the San Diego office, the impact she'd like to have as a firm leader, and what she would tell her younger self based on what she knows now.

"What my partner and friend Haima Marlier said a few weeks ago really stuck with me," Julie said. "I'd tell my younger self: You belong here and you have what it takes to do the job. As a young woman of color, I felt like an outsider since there weren't people who looked like me in leadership and management roles. But here I am! And I've seen and felt palpable change during my time at the firm – leadership is much more diverse, and I think it's really important for people to have a wide variety of role models to look up to."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Originally published by Law.com

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved