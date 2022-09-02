On August 23, 2022, Amgen announced positive top-line results from a phase 3 study of ABP 959, Amgen's proposed biosimilar to SOLIRIS (eculizumab). Amgen noted that the study was "a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, two-period crossover Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ABP 959, a biosimilar candidate to SOLIRIS (eculizumab), compared with SOLIRIS in adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)." Amgen reported that the study "met its primary endpoints, demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 959 and SOLIRIS based on the control of intravascular hemolysis as measured by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) at week 27 for the parallel comparison, and the time-adjusted area under the effect curve (AUEC) of LDH from week 13 to week 27, from week 39 to week 53, and from week 65 to week 79 for the crossover comparison. The safety and immunogenicity profile of ABP 959 was comparable to SOLIRIS."

