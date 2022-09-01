James Kim breaks down the issues he's seeing for life sciences companies in government procurement today. Companies looking to enter into the US government contracting market need to know how to deal with strict cybersecurity requirements, limit the risk of audits, and handle trade compliance and Buy America regulations.

This is the latest in our series: "Insights: Life Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

