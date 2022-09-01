United States:
Key FAR & DFAR Issues (Video)
01 September 2022
Arnold & Porter
James Kim breaks down the issues he's seeing for life
sciences companies in government procurement today. Companies
looking to enter into the US government contracting market need to
know how to deal with strict cybersecurity requirements, limit the
risk of audits, and handle trade compliance and Buy America
regulations.
