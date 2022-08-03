On August 1, 2022, Fresenius Kabi announced that the FDA accepted for review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for MSB11456, a biosimilar candidate for ACTEMRA (tocilizumab). The BLA includes both subcutaneous (prefilled syringe and autoinjector) and intravenous administrations. This is the first BLA accepted by FDA for a tocilizumab biosimilar. In September 2021, Fresenius reported that its tocilizumab biosimilar successfully met the primary and secondary endpoints in two consecutively conducted clinical trials.

