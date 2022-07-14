self

Chuck Blanchard discusses the crucial question of who gets to control the data in government-funded contracts; and how he works with clients to negotiate with the government in structuring transactions so that sensitive data is protected. This is the second in our series: "Insights: Life Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

» See the rest of the "Insights: Life Sciences" series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.