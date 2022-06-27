Sandoz recently announced that the EMA (European Medicines Agency) has accepted its application for a 100 mg/ml citrate-free formulation of its biosimilar HYRIMOZ® (adalimumab). The indications covered in the application include rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and uveitis. According to the press release, Sandoz has conducted a Phase I pharmacokinetics (PK) bridging study comparing the high concentration formulation to the 50 mg/ml HYRIMOZ® product, which demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetics and showed similar safety and immunogenicity profiles between the two. The lower concentration HYRIMOZ® formulation was approved by the EMA on July 26, 2018.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.