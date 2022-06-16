Organon announced yesterday that it has entered into an agreement with Henlius, whereby Organon will license commercialization rights for biosimilar candidates referencing PERJETA® (pertuzumab) and PROLIA®/XGEVA® (denosumab). According to the press release, Henlius independently developed both biosimilar products. Organon will acquire exclusive global commercialization rights except for China. The agreement also includes an option to negotiate an exclusive license for global commercialization rights to Henlius's biosimilar candidate referencing YERVOY® (ipilimumab). Consideration for the transaction includes an upfront payment of $73 million as well as additional payments upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

