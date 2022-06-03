United States:
FDA Annual Public Meeting Regarding User Fees
03 June 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
On June 7, 2022, from 9:30-10:50 AM Eastern Time, FDA is
hosting, virtually, its annual public meeting for public comment on
Financial Transparency and Efficiency of the Prescription Drug User
Fee Act (PDUFA), Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA), and Generic Drug
User Fee Amendments (GDUFA). At the meeting, FDA will provide
updates on the 5-year financial plans for these programs and
provide updates on implementing resource capacity planning and
modernizing FDA's time reporting approach. A registration link
for the event can be found here and the following are links to the
2018-2022 performance goals for the programs: PDUFA VI, BsUFA II, and GDUFA II.
