On May 10, 2022, Formycon AG ("Formycon") and ATHOS KG ("ATHOS") announced that they have closed a transaction regarding the biosimilar assets FYB201 (ustekinumab) and FYB202 (ranibuzumab). According to the press release, Formycon has acquired 100% of the rights in FYB202, a biosimilar candidate for STELARA®, and ATHOS's 50% stake in FYB201, a biosimilar candidate for LUCENTIS®. Formycon also acquired Bioeq, GmbH ("Bioeq"), and according to Formycon, "with the integration of its long-time partner Bioeq, Formycon is expanding its expertise in a number of sectors that are important for the development, approval and commercialization of biosimilars." Formycon paid approximately €650 million with its shares for the acquisition, which puts ATHOS as Formycon's largest shareholder, holding around 26.6% of the shares.

